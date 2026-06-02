4 of the Best Double-Meaning Songs That 90s Country Music Brought Us

There’s nothing like a country music double meaning. Here are some of the best country songs from the 90s, with double meanings that will catch you by surprise.

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“Don’t Take The Girl” by Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw practically reinvented the double meaning when he got a No. 1 hit with his song “Don’t Take The Girl”. No matter how many times I hear this one, it never quite gets old.

If we’re being totally honest, this song has more of a triple meaning than a double. The first is when a little boy begs his father not to “take the girl” on a fishing trip. The second is when that boy, ten years later, is on a date with the same girl from the first verse. They get into a pickle with a stranger with a gun, who the boy tells to take his money, wallet, and credit cards, just as long as he doesn’t take the girl.

At the end of the song, while that same girl is in labor with their child, the boy prays to God, “don’t take the girl” before the song’s tragic close.

“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” by John Michael Montgomery

Like any song with a good double meaning, “Sold” is about exactly what it sounds like it is, but also, not at all. The song tells the story of a fellow who takes a trip to the auction and makes a bid for something he can’t take his eyes off of.

Of course, as the chorus reveals, that thing is a pretty lady.

“Dust On The Bottle” by David Lee Murphy

Time progresses in this country song, which makes the payoff at the very end even sweeter. “Dust On The Bottle”, naturally, is about a bottle of wine, but by the end of the song, it also becomes a metaphor for love.

There might be a little dust on the bottle

But don’t let it fool ya about what’s inside

There might be a little dust on the bottle

Well, it’s one of those things that gets sweeter with time.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

Yearwood’s “She’s In Love With The Boy” pulls off the classic storytelling spin that country songs do so well. It starts by telling the story of a girl named Katie, whose father disapproves of the boy she’s dating. By the end of the song, Katie’s mom reveals that she was in the same boat with Katie’s father, not so long ago.

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