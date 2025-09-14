3 Country Artists From the 70s Who Wrote Hits for Other Artists

Country music can be a real collaborative space. It can be a place where everyone involved wants to help one another. You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours. Take, for example, the 1970s. During that hallowed, prolific era, there were many big-name country acts who were helping out one another. Indeed, that’s the topic we wanted to highlight below.

We wanted to examine three times famed country stars of the 70s collaborated with other artists. Not only did they write hits for themselves, but they extended their talents to the careers of their friends in the business. These are three country artists who wrote hits for others.

Kris Kristofferson

Not only was Kris Kristofferson a crossover hit thanks to his acting roles in films like Blade and many others, but Kristofferson also crossed over to other artists, often sending over tunes to other big-name performers to help them out. He wrote songs for plenty of folks, from Janis Joplin to Waylon Jennings. But he also wrote this song, “Something They Can’t Take Away”, for the golden-voiced singer Roy Orbison. Boasting perhaps the best singing voice ever singing lyrics from one of the greats, this was a wonderful combination.

Willie Nelson

Speaking of Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson wasn’t the only big name penning tunes for the all-timer. Indeed, Willie Nelson was also writing tunes for Jennings, including the track “Good Hearted Woman” from Jennings’ 1971 LP of the same name. Get these two outlaws together and you might not know what will come next. Well, other than some incredible country music that looks at life with hard, albeit understanding eyes. The two are a match made in heaven.

Dolly Parton

One of the most prolific country song composers ever, Dolly Parton has written hits for herself and others throughout her long career, including Porter Wagoner and Miley Cyrus. But in 1979, she wrote the song “Steady as the Rain” for her sister Stella Parton. The track, which landed on the Billboard charts, was a modest hit for Dolly’s sister. But it just goes to show how altruistic she was. If you had a potentially popular tune, would you give it away to your sibling? Well, Dolly did. Because she’s an angel, of course!

