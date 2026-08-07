3 Country Breakup Songs From the 70s That Everyone Loves (Even if You’re Happily Taken)

Who doesn’t love a classic sad country tune? Here are a few country breakup songs from the 70s that everyone can get behind, even if your love life isn’t in the trenches.

“‘Til I Can Make It On My Own” by Tammy Wynette

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“‘Til I Can Make It on My Own” was Tammy Wynette‘s 15th No. 1 on the Country Charts. This song is an honest reflection on how getting over someone can be a long process that involves slipping up from time to time. Fun fact: this one was actually Wynette’s favorite song that she had ever written or recorded. It’s not hard to see why. The lyrics are honest and touch on a particular aspect of breakups that not every song does.

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Now and then

Lord, you know I’ll need a friend

‘Til I get used to losing you

Let me keep on using you

‘Til I can make it on my own.

“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” by Willie Nelson

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This song has a simpler approach to describing heartbreak, but it’s still sorrowful all the same. As Nelson shared with the Library of Congress, this cover song, originally written by Fred Rose, is to the point. Honestly, that’s part of what makes it so special.

“I was putting together this concept album—’Red Headed Stranger’—I was gathering songs that I thought told that story,” he explained. “And I just thought that “Blue Eyes” was the perfect song for that spot. Simple and to the point. Beautiful, sad love song.”

“The Grand Tour” by George Jones

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Yeah, this George Jones song is gut-wrenching. But then again, if you’ve ever heard “I Stopped Loving Her Today” or “The Door”, you know that’s pretty much his style. In this song, Jones gives the listener a tour of the home he once shared with an ex-lover, describing both the place and their love in intimate detail. Not only is the concept of this one incredibly unique, but the lyrics are insane.

Step right up, come on in

If you’d like to take the grand tour

Of a lonely house that once was home sweet home

I have nothing here to sell you

Just some things that I will tell you

Some things I know will chill you to the bone.

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