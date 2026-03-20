3 Country Covers That Sound Like They Were Written by the Artists Who Borrowed Them

Covers can often pale in comparison to the original. The first version of a song is typically purer than any that follow. It’s the first time an audience is hearing a particular set of lyrics and melody—a feeling that is tough to replicate. However, the three country artists below rewrote history with their covers. These renditions overshadowed any that came before. Revisit these iconic country covers that feel as though they were written for an artist who merely borrowed them.

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“My Maria” by Brooks & Dunn

Many listeners might not know that Brooks & Dunn’s “My Maria” is a cover. This song is so indelible to the country duo’s career that it doesn’t make sense that they weren’t the original performers. Nevertheless, the fact remains, it was B. W. Stevenson who first recorded this country classic in 1973.

Though the earlier version has the same guitar line, Stevenson’s version is markedly more rock-influenced than Brooks & Dunn’s rendition. Despite the slight differences, it’s easy to see why Brooks & Dunn would think this song could serve as a country hit. The bones were in place, for sure.

“When You Say Nothing At All” by Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss covered Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All” for a tribute album in honor of the country great. While Whitley’s version will always be the definitive one, Krauss made a strong play, delivering a tender, stunning cover.

Everything Krauss touches turns to gold. Her vocals make every song sound even better. A sad song becomes devastating. An upbeat song becomes brighter. Krauss worked her magic on “When You Say Nothing At All,” reinventing the country hit.

“Gentle On My Mind” by Glen Campbell

“Gentle On My Mind” helped to make Glen Campbell’s career. This song is indelible to his legacy. Because of this, it might come as a shock to learn that this song wasn’t Campbell’s originally.

“Gentle On My Mind” was first recorded by John Hartford, the song’s writer. While this version was good enough to capture the attention of a country legend like Campbell, it was overshadowed by the later cover. At any rate, Hartford earned a real winner with this country hit. Campbell helped to skyrocket this song to fame, earning him and the songwriter a once-in-a-generation type of song.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)