“She Is a Queen. She Can Sing It All.”: Kelly Clarkson’s Amazing Tanya Tucker Rendition at Rodeo Houston Is One of the Best Country Covers I’ve Ever Heard

When Kelly Clarkson announced she was leaving her daytime talk show, fans wondered what was next for the singer. Although she reassured fans she still wanted to perform and entertain, some saw the decision as the end of an era. Well, deciding to show that she is far from the end of her career, Clarkson recently performed at Rodeo Houston and absolutely dazzled when covering Tanya Tucker’s “It’s A Little Too Late.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Although having an expansive discography with her own songs, Clarkson has gained a reputation for how she handles covers. While not the first singer to cover a song, Clarkson usually performs the hit better than the original. A few singers even joked that they didn’t want her to cover one of their songs. It might be a joke, but the video below shows just how much range and power Clarkson possesses.

With thousands of screaming fans in attendance, Clarkson felt right at home. And given the history between the event and country music, the singer sought to honor the “Delta Dawn” icon. And fans couldn’t get enough, writing, “She is a Queen. She can sing it all. The show was awesome.”

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Says ‘American Idol’ Wasn’t Honest About the Winner’s Prize: “They Lied”]

Kelly Clarkson Adds Her Name To The Legacy Of Tanya Tucker

Gaining praise from fans, Clarkson highlighted the rich legacy of Tucker. Written by Roger Murrah and Pat Terry, “It’s a Little Too Late” landed on Tucker’s studio album, Can’t Run from Yourself. At the time, the song peaked at No. 3 on the Canadian Country Tracks and No. 2 on the US Hot Country Songs.

The classic hit surrounded the narrator struggling with the idea of leaving. Although knowing the relationship was toxic, the lyrics explained, “Well I was up all night well wonderin’ what to do/Thinkin’ that I oughta just forget about you/But it’s a little too late/Well it’s a little too late/When you walked in I shoulda walked out/Well it’s a little too late to do the right thing now”

Although Tucker made the song a country staple, Clarkson showed she can take a classic and make it feel brand new. And judging by the crowd’s reaction at Rodeo Houston, fans were more than happy to hear the song all over again.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)