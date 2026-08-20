3 Country Groups From the 1960s Whose Melodies Still Echo Through the Decades

Contrary to popular opinion, country music isn’t just about solo artists. While there are many singular country talents, the genre has also given music fans several country groups to get behind and support throughout the years. Here below, we wanted to highlight three of those standout outfits from back in the day that we still adore. Indeed, these are three country groups from the 1960s whose melodies still echo through the decades.

The Statler Brothers

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This country group first got going in the mid-1950s in Staunton, Virginia. From there, they went on to achieve great heights over several decades, releasing several dozen albums over the years. And it was in 1990 when they enjoyed something of a resurgence and a renaissance. Indeed, country fans likely know The Statler Brothers thanks to their 1966 track, “Flowers on the Wall”. Similarly, 1990s movie fans (and especially those who love director Quentin Tarantino) know this group from their inclusion on the Pulp Fiction movie soundtrack. This group truly lasted through the decades, to be sure.

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The Buckaroos

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This group, which first got going in 1963, helped to create and define the Bakersfield country sound. Today, that sub-genre is recognized for its rhythmic, electrified styles. Led by country star Buck Owens, the aptly named Buckaroos released seven albums in the 1960s, all of which charted between No. 10 and No. 45 on the Billboard Country charts. If you were a fan of country music in the middle of the 21st century, The Buckaroos were likely atop your short list of country greats.

The Browns

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The Browns were one of the most prolific country bands of the 1960s and likely of all time in the genre. Indeed, between 1960 and 1968, the three-piece group dropped a whopping 15 studio records, including the 1965 offering, When Love Is Gone, which hit No. 18 on the Billboard Country chart, and Our Kind of Country, which peaked at No. 25. Offering a glossy sound to their music born from divine multi-art harmonies, jaunty slide guitars, and a smooth Nashville sound, The Browns are certainly a group never to forget.

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