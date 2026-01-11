3 Country Hits From the Early 2000s That Will Never Go out of Style

For me, personally, it had been quite a while since I revisited some of the biggest country hits from the 2000s. However, when I recently did so, it reminded me of all the great songs that were released during the earlier half of the decade. Great songs that have aged incredibly well, and not gone out of style. That being said, here are three country hits from the early 2000s that haven’t and will never go out of style.

Videos by American Songwriter

“As Good As I Once Was” by Toby Keith

What is there not to like about Toby Keith‘s 2005 single, “As Good As I Once Was”? It’s funny, catchy, upbeat, and conducive to a great time, no matter where you are. Well, following its release, it seems all country fans agreed upon those facts. This single managed to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts following its release.

There are many reasons why Toby Keith’s single has aged well, but the main one, to us at least, is the humor embedded in it. If you listen closely, the song is reminiscent of a joke song, but also holds a pretty timeless message about aging. Regardless, people have been and will continue to laugh along with this song for years to come.

“Live Like You Were Dying” by Tim McGraw

The music of Tim McGraw‘s “Live Like You Were Dying” certainly doesn’t match the music of a Bob Dylan or John Prine song. However, the lyrics do. Written by Tim Nichols and Craig Wiseman, the lyrics tell a down-to-earth tale about mortality and living life to the fullest. In other words, it’s thought-provoking and incredibly inspiring, but in a positively morbid way.

Released in 2004, this single became a massive hit for Tim McGraw. Following its release, the single went on to peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. Now, why has this song remained timeless? Well, because the message it conveys is timeless.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” by Alan Jackson(with Jimmy Buffett)

When you are on vacation and want an excuse to start drinking before 5:00, then put on this song. Frankly, it seems a good deal of people already do this, especially on spring break. However, that is far from the only reason why this song has aged well. Overall, this song just puts out good vibes and takes you away from wherever you are for just a couple of minutes.

Released in 2003, this Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett collaboration peaked at No. 1 on the country charts for eight consecutive weeks. Furthermore, on the Hot 100, it managed to peak at No. 17. So, by no surprise, it was a major crossover success.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images