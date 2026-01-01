Riley Green Delights Country Fans With a Toby Keith Cover During ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Performance

Riley Green is helping to ring in 2026! The country singer was one of several performers to take the stage on Wednesday during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wearing a cowboy hat and a big grin, Green delighted the crowd as he performed Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red White And Blue” from Music City Bar and Grill.

The crowd was totally into Green’s take on the track, excitedly singing along to the country classic.

Green is just one of many people performing during the hefty five-hour-long CBS special.

Headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at Bicentennial Park, where they’ll be joined by CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will perform at various venues across Music City.

Additionally, Dwight Yoakam and Marcus King will take the stage at Category 10, home of the official New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash watch party, with special guests Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack.

Bert Kreischer and Hardy are hosting the special, which will include appearances by comedian Dusty Slay, Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura, Sirius XM host Buzz Brainard, and UFC champion Kayla Harrison.

Riley Green’s Year Ahead

In 2026, Green will set off on his latest run of shows, the Cowboy as It Gets Tour.

Named after a song on his 2024 LP Don’t Mind If I Do, the tour will kick off April 16 in Southhaven, Mississippi. It will see Green travel across the U.S., before wrapping the run in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Aug. 22.

In an interview with Billboard, Green revealed that he’ll also be putting out new music in 2026.

“We’re going to go into the studio this fall and probably release new music between now and then and then try to have the whole album out around the time the tour starts,” he said. “[It’s] so great to be able to play the songs on the road and see what songs raise their hands [as potential singles]… [Fans] will let you know if it’s one they like. They’ll sing it louder than the others.”

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage