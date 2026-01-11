3 Musicians Who Experienced Major Career Changes After 9/11

The dark day of 9/11 changed just about everything about American culture. The attacks that took place on September 11, 2001, also had a profound impact on music, ranging from bans on songs to new eras of both protest songs and patriotic tunes. The following three musicians, in particular, went through serious career changes after the events of 9/11. Let’s take a look at their stories, shall we?

My Chemical Romance

There was no avoiding this one. Netizens have been talking about the connection (and domino effect) of 9/11 and the emo band My Chemical Romance for decades. And the real story behind the band and the events’ connection is bittersweet.

Before My Chemical Romance came to be, frontman Gerard Way was set to focus his career interests on visual art and comic books. However, Way witnessed the events of 9/11 himself, as he lived in New Jersey at the time. He was inspired (or traumatized) enough to want to put together a band that could make people feel heard and do some good in the world. My Chemical Romance was formed that same month, and their debut album, I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, featured the song “Skylines And Turnstiles”, which was written specifically about the September 11 attacks.

David Bowie

Interestingly enough, Bowie’s 2002 album Heathen was mostly finished before the attacks took place in New York City. And yet, the vibe of this record matched the unease of the post-9/11 era. The album boasted the art rock vibe of Bowie’s 1970s output and likely would have been successful regardless, but songs like “Slow Burn” resonated a little too well with Americans at the time, despite Bowie denying that the song was influenced by 9/11. Heathen would become his highest-charting record in the US since the mid-1980s.

Bruce Springsteen

It’s no surprise that one of the most famous native New Yorkers and rock musicians around was profoundly affected by what took place on 9/11. Inspired by how valuable life truly is, Springsteen put together The Rising. This record is composed of songs Springsteen wrote about the victims of 9/11, including fans of his. It was his attempt to immortalize them. “You’re Missing” and “My City Of Ruins” are particularly devastating to hear, even today. I’m not surprised that this album earned two Grammy Awards and gave Springsteen a big career boost.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images