3 Country Music AMA Winners From 1983 We Still Sing Along With

The American Music Awards have always honored a specific style of music—the awards body appreciates songs that often get to your heart with golden melodies and a sense of poetry. And in 1983, the awards show had one of its best years in its history, highlighting some all-time acts.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to showcase three country music stars from the heartland that took home significant trophies during that year’s show. Indeed, these are three country music AMA winners from 1983 who we still sing along with even today.

Willie Nelson

Everyone loves country star Willie Nelson. But that’s not just something that happened overnight or even recently. Nelson has long been a staple in music and even American culture. In 1983, his album Always On My Mind took home the American Music Award trophy for both Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Favorite Country Album. Nelson beat out big names like Fleetwood Mac, Journey, Alabama, and The Oak Ridge Boys for those nods. Just saying the title in your mind, you can hear Nelson sing the titular song from the record. He’s a treasure.

Alabama

While Alabama didn’t take home the trophy for Favorite Country Album (Nelson got that one), the group did win the award for Favorite Country Band/Duo/Group at the 1983 AMAs. The recognition came after the group released the LPs Feels So Right in 1981 and Mountain Music in 1982. One of the most prolific acts of the 1980s, Alabama released 10 albums during the decade, showcasing their sense of harmony and mountain twang. And in 1983, they received their flowers for all their hard work.

John Cougar

Paul McCartney must have been annoyed. Indeed, at the 1983 AMAs, there were three nominees for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist—John “Cougar” Mellencamp, Rick Springfield, and McCartney. But it was only the former Beatle who didn’t win out, as Mellencamp and Springfield tied for the honor and won the title jointly. Poor McCartney—what does a guy have to do to get a little love ? Mellencamp co-won the trophy thanks to his 1982 LP, American Fool, which included the classic “Jack & Diane”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images