I Ranked 5 Songs That Should Have Won Song of the Year in the 1970s (but Didn’t)

Grammys aren’t everything. While they certainly indicate which songs dominate a year, for every nominee, there are countless others that could’ve been there, representing their era. The four 1970s songs below didn’t earn Song of the Year awards, which is shocking given how iconic they are today. These songs were undisputedly snubbed.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 4 Country Artists Who Have Surprisingly Never Won a Grammy Award]

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen

Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” received Grammy nominations, but none for Song of the Year. This snub was likely due to the fact that no one really knew what to make of this track back in 1975. It was odd and operatic—nothing rock music had been known for in the past. Though Queen got nods for their expert harmonies and arrangement, the Recording Academy thwarted their chance to take home the top prize for this masterpiece.

Despite not getting its due back then, in hindsight, it’s easy to see that “Bohemian Rhapsody” should have at least earned a nomination, if not a win for Song of the Year. Over time, it has become a generational hit, proving that awards don’t always dictate success.

“Jolene” — Dolly Parton

If “Bohemian Rhapsody” fell short in any way, it was the fact that it wasn’t the most accessible song ever. The next entry on this list, however, was nothing short of pop crossover magic. There wasn’t a soul who couldn’t understand the appeal of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” in the 70s, and there certainly isn’t anyone who doesn’t love this track these days.

This song didn’t get a nomination for Song of the Year either. Though country music has historically been left out of the conversation for the biggest Grammy Awards, one would think the universality of this Parton hit would’ve curbed that trend.

“Imagine” — John Lennon

John Lennon’s “Imagine” wasn’t just a song; it was a movement. This universally beloved track has stuck around in the cultural conversation for decades. That’s why it is so odd that it wasn’t nominated for Song of the Year.

This song can’t be constrained to a single year. It’s a beloved message of unity that has gripped listeners worldwide. It may not have taken home a Grammy for Song of the Year, but it certainly made a monumental impact in the early 70s.

“Landslide” — Fleetwood Mac

Not only was Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” not nominated for Song of the Year, but it also wasn’t even released as a single. This classic rock track got snubbed at every turn. With its continued success today, it’s a wonder it wasn’t seen as a contender back then.

This song has the makings of everything a Song of the Year nominee needs. It has universal themes, elucidated beautifully by Stevie Nicks. Moreover, the instrumentation has both pop and rock appeal. It’s a shame the band didn’t think to release this as a single. It really could’ve gotten the Grammy attention it deserved.

(Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images)