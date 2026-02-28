3 Underrated Guitar Solos From the 1990s That Don’t Feature the Names McCready, Cantrell, or Corgan

Guitar solos definitely were still in vogue in the 1990s. Some of the best alt-rock and grunge tracks from that era boast some seriously killer solos, and many of them don’t come from well-known bands like Pearl Jam, Smashing Pumpkins, or Alice In Chains. Let’s look at some of the best guitar solos from the 1990s that you may have never heard before!

“Under The Glass Moon” by Dream Theater (1992)

When I think of underrated guitar solos from the 1990s, this is the first song that comes to mind. This track from Dream Theater comes from the band’s second album Images And Words. It was never released as a single but became quite popular among fans regardless. Not only is this song one of John Petrucci’s best pieces of work, but his guitar solo is one of the best you’ll hear from progressive metal in the 1990s.

“From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea” by The Cure (1992)

The Cure was still alive and kicking in the 1990s, and “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea” is just one of several quite memorable songs from the 1992 album Wish. Porl Thompson’s guitar solo on this track is gorgeous. And, interestingly enough, it almost didn’t happen due to Robert Smith’s admitted hatred of guitar solos.

“I used to abhor them,” said Smith of the classic guitar solo. “I didn’t like the whole wanky idea of stepping to the front and saying, ‘Look at me!’”

“Tired Of Sex” by Weezer (1996)

Pinkerton remains a pretty polarizing album. I think that’s a shame, as a lot of the drama associated with Rivers Cuomo’s too “out there” album distracts from some genuinely good pieces on the record. “Tired Of Sex” is one of them, one that features one of Cuomo’s most startlingly good guitar solos of his career with Weezer. Those double octaves, the scale jumps… This has to be one of the most underrated guitar solos of the 1990s. Considering this song is the opener, one can only expect more shredding goodness throughout the album. Well before Pinkerton, Cuomo proved that he could handle a solid arena rock song, after all.

