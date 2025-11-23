3 Country Music Hall of Fame Members Who Are Still Making Music

For most country artists, being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is considered the biggest pinnacle of their career. But in spite of already reaching the top, some still want to keep making music. These three Country Music Hall of Fame members are still making music, with no plans of slowing down.

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney is among the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, along with Tony Brown and the late June Carter Cash. Chesney’s induction came when he was just 57 years old, younger than a lot of his fellow members.

Chesney has certainly done enough to retire, but that is the farthest thing from his mind right now. Chesney just announced he is returning to do another Las Vegas residency in 2026, while he is reportedly also working on another album.

Even better, Chesney reveals he is working up something new for his new Vegas dates.

“Probably at least half the show is gonna be completely different,” Chesney says (per Wide Open Country). “Because I wouldn’t want to go to the Sphere one year and then come back the next year and see the same thing. It’s like, ‘Oh, well, I went to the circus last year and they did the same thing this year.’”

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011, while her career was still going strong. 14 years later, McEntire is still making music, along with starring in her Happy’s Place sitcom.

McEntire recently hit a new streaming record with “Trailblazer”, her duet with Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert. Not only that, but the song also just gave McEntire her 18th Grammy nomination, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Now 70, McEntire has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

“It could be in 20 years,” McEntire tells People. “I think I’ll know when it’s the time. Dolly [Parton] and I talked about that an awful lot when she did the Reba show, and I said, ‘Are you going to retire?’ She said, ‘Why would I? What in the world could I do and have as much fun as what I’m doing in this job right now?’ I agree with her a hundred percent. Slow down, maybe, but no plans of retiring.”

George Strait

George Strait became a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006 when he, like McEntire, was still making a lot of music. Fortunately, Strait is still very much part of country music. In 2024, he released Cowboys and Dreamers, his 31st studio album.

Also like McEntire, Strait is still being honored for his craft. He just received his 17th Grammy nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Strait’s is for “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame”, his collaboration with Chris Stapleton.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum