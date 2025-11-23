3 Classic Rock Bands Who Had Huge Hits in the 1970s, and Then Disappeared

The 1970s were one of the greatest eras of classic rock music, and few would disagree with that sentiment. Rock had evolved into various subgenres that were starting to grow in popularity throughout that decade, from hard rock to glam metal to boogie rock. Quite a few classic rock bands from the 1970s made it big that decade, too, but then seemed to have disappeared once the 80s rolled around. Let’s find out what happened to these greats, shall we?

Bachman–Turner Overdrive

Bachman-Turner Overdrive (or BTO) hit the hard rock scene in 1973 and left a huge impression until their first breakup in 1980. You might know them best by hit songs like “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Let It Ride”, or possibly the earworm “Takin’ Care Of Business”. The band’s discography is really something special, complete with Top 10 albums that spanned from 1973 to 1975. BTO scored ongoing hit albums through the late 1970s, though their time in the Top 40 had more or less faded by 1977.

The band reunited in the 1980s, but the 1984 comeback album BTO barely made it to the Billboard 200. They broke up again in 2005 and got back together in 2023, and are still together as of this writing.

T. Rex

Even if you weren’t alive in the 1970s, you probably have heard “Get It On (Bang A Gong)” on classic rock radio on more than one occasion. That hit glam rock tune comes from the band T. Rex, who enjoyed an impressive run of albums in the 1970s. The band peaked with The Slider in 1972, which peaked at No. 17 in the US. Within a couple of years, though, T. Rex’s time in the spotlight waned, and their final album of the 1970s, Dandy In The Underworld, didn’t chart in the US at all. T. Rex would call it quits in 1977, following the tragic death of frontman Marc Bolan.

Humble Pie

Humble Pie is a bit of an underrated gem on this list, I have to say. Best known as a supergroup of sorts (Peter Frampton and Steve Marriott were in the mix, among other big names), Humble Pie enjoyed an initial run that lasted from 1969 through 1975. During that time, they released quite a few high-charting records that resonated particularly well in the US. Smokin’ from 1972 ended up becoming Certified Gold.

Sadly, Humble Pie makes it to our list of classic rock bands from the 1970s that disappeared for a good reason. While the band broke up and got back together numerous times through the years, by the time the early 1980s rolled around, Humble Pie’s charting numbers started to dwindle. They’re still together today with a number of different members, but nothing beats that classic lineup.

Photo via Neal Preston