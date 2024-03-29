3 Country Music Legends Who Have Only Gotten Better With Age

Careers in the music industry ebb and flow, and many have their 15 minutes of fame and the inevitable end of their careers. However, some country music stars just keep on going, and they don’t lose any steam. Let’s look at three country music legends who have gotten better with age! These picks aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

1. Dolly Parton

Country music’s queen doesn’t tour anymore, and she’s cited her many business ventures as the reason why she doesn’t have time to travel. However, she’s still making music and going strong. In fact, she still periodically performs and released her 49th solo album Rockstar just last year. Plus, Beyonce just covered/reimagined “Jolene” on her new album Cowboy Carter, which features audio from Parton on the track “Dolly P”.

2. Willie Nelson

We just had to include this singer/songwriter on our list of country legends that have gotten better with age! Willie Nelson’s another big name to be featured on Beyonce’s recent release, but he’s done so much more than a feature on another artist’s album. He’s been touring constantly since the start of his career. Currently, he’s kicking off the Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan at the ripe age of 90. And he still puts on an incredible performance!

3. John Fogerty

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty is still touring to this day, but he hasn’t lost any of his mojo throughout his over-60-year career. He’s still a talented guitarist and is known for playing his greatest hits at his concerts, clearly in touch with what his audience wants. And according to reviews of his tour, his voice still has that iconic pitch, just with a few years of age and grit added to it.

