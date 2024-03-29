Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country Extend Tour Dates in 2024

Daniel Donato is not known for slowing down when it comes to touring, and 2024 is going to be no different. The rising Nashville guitarist’s quartet, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, will kick off a number of tours this year.

Videos by American Songwriter

They’re going to be supporting and co-headlining tours with the likes of moe., Neighbor, Umphrey’s McGee, and more. Now, it looks like even more tour dates have been added to Cosmic Country’s queue for June of this year.

The Cosmic Country 2024 Tour’s next date will be March 30 at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville, Alabama. Pending additional tour dates, the 2024 tour should end on August 10 at Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival in Richmond, Virginia.

Ready to score your tickets to see Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country live? You can get your tickets from Donato’s website, Ticketmaster, or Stubhub.

We tend to recommend Stubhub for general-sale tickets since the platform often has tickets available at a lower price than face value. Who doesn’t love cheap tickets? Plus, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Program to ensure that all purchases on the site are legitimate and scam-free.

Get your tickets now to see this killer country quartet live!

March 30 – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL

April 5 – Grind City Music Festival 2024 – Memphis, TN

April 6 – Hogs for the Cause 2024 – New Orleans, LA

April 7 – Saturn – Birmingham, AL

April 13 – Major Rager – Augusta, GA

April 14 – Panic en la Playa 2024 – Maya Riviera, Mexico

April 20 – Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country in The Caverns – Pelham, TN

April 26 – Republic New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

April 28 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

April 29 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

May 1 – Daze Between New Orleans 2024 – New Orleans, LA

May 10 – Friday Cheers 2024 – Richmond, VA

May 11 – Windjammer – Isle Of Palms, SC

May 12 – Windjammer – Isle Of Palms, SC

May 16 – The Big Top – St. Louis, MO

May 17 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO

May 18 – Greenbelt Music Festival 2024 – Clive, IA

May 19 – Rose Park – Columbia, MO

May 23 – DelFest 2024 – Cumberland, MD

May 24 – 25 – Rooster Walk 2024 – New Martinsville, WV

May 26 – Dark Star Jubilee 2024 – Thornville, OH

May 30 – The Clyde Theatre – Fort Wayne, IN

May 31 – hoxeyville music festival 2024 – Wellston, MI

June 7 – Mountains of Music 2024 – Vail, CO

June 8 – Aggie Theatre – Fort Collins, CO (NEW!)

June 10 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO (NEW!)

June 11 – Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO (NEW!)

June 13 – Red Butte Garden – Salt Lake City, UT

June 14 – Gerald R Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO

June 15 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

June 16 – Old Town Pub – Steamboat Springs, CO (NEW!)

June 21 – 4 Peaks Music Festival 2024 – Bend, OR

June 22 – The Olympic Venue – Boise, ID (NEW!)

June 27 – Blue Ox Music Festival 2024 – Eau Claire, WI

June 28 – Chop Shop – Chicago, IL

June 29 – Chop Shop – Chicago, IL

July 4 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

July 5 – The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts – Westport, CT

July 6 – Jay Peak Resort – Jay, VT

July 7 – Levitate Music Festival – Marshfield, MA

July 10 – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks – Bethlehem, PA

July 11 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

July 12 – Wonderland Forest – Lafayette, NY

July 13 – Wonderland Forest – Lafayette, NY

July 17 – Outer Harbor Buffalo – Buffalo, NY

July 18 – Cain Park Evans Amphitheater – Cleveland Heights, OH

July 19 – Rose Music Center at The Heights – Huber Heights, OH

July 20 – Rock the Ruins – Indianapolis, IN

July 21 – Bell’s Brewery – Kalamazoo, MI

July 26 – Flood City Music Festival 2024 – Johnstown, PA

August 2 – The Capitol Theatre – Port Chester, NY

August 3 – Rhythms On The Rio 2024 – Del Norte, CO

August 10 – Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival 2024 – Richmond, VA

Photo courtesy of @danieljdonato on X

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.