The Story Behind Beyonce’s Reimagined Version of Dolly Parton’s Classic, “Jolene”

When you’re looking for someone’s career to emulate in the country space, you could do much worse than Dolly Parton. The country queen is beloved by even those who stick up their noses at country–not to mention those who are unabashed fans of the genre.

Moreover, if you’re going to launch a country career, how better to do it than with a Parton cover? At least, that’s the point of view Beyoncé is subscribing to.

Beyoncé excited fans by announcing the track list to her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter (which arrived on Friday, March 29). Among the lineup was a song called “Jolene.” The theory of it being a cover of Parton’s seminal classic was quickly confirmed by the country legend herself, who posted the track list on her Instagram story.

Beyoncé’s cover of this track won’t be the first time a pop diva has gotten ahold of a Parton classic. Whitney Houston made a hit out of “I Will Always Love You” in 1992. Given Beyoncé’s track record, we foresee her version of “Jolene” being similarly impactful.

Below, find a history of “Jolene” as well as Parton’s comments on Beyoncé’s cover.

History of “Jolene”

Though Parton has many hits to her name, “Jolene” is arguably her signature tune. Since its release in 1973, “Jolene” has been covered by countless artists. Beyoncé is the latest in a long list.

The way we see it, the song has managed to stand the test of time for two reasons: It’s a certified ear-worm and the sentiment behind the lyrics is universal. Everyone experiences jealousy from time to time. Parton rolls up all the colors of that feeling in a neat bow on this track.

The song was inspired by a real-life crush a bank teller had on Parton’s husband.

“She got this terrible crush on my husband,” Parton once explained. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”

“Jolene” has now gone three times platinum in the U.S. Needless to say, that innocent crush turned into something far more consequential.

Parton on Beyoncé’s Cover

Parton seemingly espoused her support for Beyoncé’s cover by posting about it on her Instagram story. “Stream the original while you wait for Beyoncé’s “Jolene,” the story read.

Reportedly, Parton has wanted Beyoncé to cover “Jolene” for years.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth through the years,” Parton once explained. “She and her mother were fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Elsewhere, Parton supported Queen Bey’s hard turn into country, saying, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single, [“Texas Hold ‘Em”].”

Differences

Beyoncé took “Jolene” and brought it into modernity for Cowboy Carter. With the help of a few key lyric changes, Beyoncé took a much harder stance with Jolene than Parton did back in the ’70s.

I can easily understand / Why you’re attracted to my man / But you don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else, she sings instead of Parton’s line, And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man / But you don’t know what he means to me, Jolene.

Beyoncé has made a whole album about the past infidelity in her marriage, which makes her fire on this cover all the more understandable. Check out the cover below to see the changes Beyoncé made to “Jolene.”

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)