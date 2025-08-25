3 Country Music Songs of 1964 That Sound Even Better Today

Some of the best country songs in the history of the genre hit the airwaves in 1964. At the same time, the likes of Buck Owens, Johnny Cash, Jim Reeves, and Lefty Frizzell were topping the charts with pure country gold. Admittedly, some songs from the year have been all but lost to the sands of time. Others are still enjoyable for those who were alive at the time or enjoy “old-school” country. A few, however, have done more than stand the test of time. They’re timeless songs that are just as good, if not better, now than they were then.

Videos by American Songwriter

All of the songs listed below have a few things in common. They were all released and topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1964. Additionally, they’re pure country gold that is even better today than they were 61 years ago.

1. “Understand Your Man” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash wrote “Understand Your Man” and released it as the lead single from I Walk the Line. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart in April 1964. It occupied the top spot for six consecutive weeks. The song was also a crossover hit, peaking at No. 35 on the Hot 100. Additionally, it was the last song Cash played during his final public appearance in July 2003.

This might be one of the best breakup songs of all time. Cash sings it from the perspective of a man who is fed up with his partner. He’s not begging her to understand him as a person. Instead, he’s demanding that she listen to him when he tells her that he’s “as gone as a wild goose in winter.”

2. “Together Again” by Buck Owens

Buck Owens wrote “Together Again” with P.D. Mathis and released it as the B-side of “My Heart Skips a Beat.” The A-side topped the Hot Country Songs chart in May 1694 and stayed there for three weeks. “Together Again” interrupted the run, topping the chart for a week. Then, “My Heart Skips a Beat” went back to No. 1 for four weeks.

There is timeless beauty in the simplicity of “Together Again.” Owens didn’t make this song about the feeling of reconciling with an ex and getting back together overly complicated. Instead, the lyrics, coupled with the instrumentation, get to the heart of the subject matter.

3. “Once a Day” by Connie Smith

Written by legendary country singer/songwriter, Bill Anderson, Connie Smith released this song as her debut single in August 1964. It was the first debut single from a female artist to top the chart in the history of country music. Additionally, it gave Smith’s career a massive boost by retaining the No. 1 spot for eight consecutive weeks. It was the longest-running No. 1 single from a female artist until Taylor Swift broke the record with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” in 2012.

The songwriting in “Once a Day” is the stuff of legends. The song is from the perspective of a woman trying to make her ex believe that she’s no longer heartbroken over his leaving. She only cries over what could have been “Once a day, all day long / And once a night, from dusk ‘til dawn.”

Featured Image by Gai Terrell/Redferns