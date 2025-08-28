3 Country Music Songs of 1991 That Sound Even Better Today

Many current country fans hail the 1990s as the genre’s high point. The decade saw some of the biggest names in the business rise to superstar status, and something close to traditional country dominated the airwaves and charts for the first time in more than a decade. At the same time, many country fans turn to songs from 1991 to scratch their collective nostalgic itch.

The songs below were all released and topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1991. They’re also all certified country bangers that are just as good–if not better–today as they were more than 30 years ago.

1. “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets” by Joe Diffie

If someone wanted an example of what country songs sounded like in 1991, this single from Joe Diffie’s debut album, A Thousand Winding Roads, would be a good pick. Written by Ken Spooner and Kim Williams, Diffie released “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)” as the third single from the album. It topped the chart in June, giving the late, great hitmaker his second career No. 1

Like much of the popular country music in the 1990s, this song is fun from the lyrics to the arrangement. At the same time, it’s a song about going into debt to get the things one needs to operate in the world. In today’s economy, the Devil would be having a ball in the pockets of most of the working class, making this song even more relevant than it was upon its initial release.

2. “She’s in Love with the Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood released her debut single, “She’s in Love with the Boy,” in March 1991, and it topped the Hot Country Songs chart for two weeks in August. It was a successful and impactful career that has spanned three decades and shows no sign of slowing down.

This isn’t just a great country song delivered by one of the genre’s best voices. It’s also a story that will likely never stop being relatable. The song’s narrative centers around a father who doesn’t approve of his teenage daughter’s boyfriend until his wife reminds him that her father felt the same way about him when they started dating. At the end of the day, it’s a sweet love song with a nice reminder for dads of daughters, and it will never get old.

3. “I’d Love You All Over Again”

Alan Jackson topped the Hot Country Songs chart three times in 1991, starting with “I’d Love You All Over Again.” Jackson wrote the song for his wife, Denise, while on the road and released it as the final single from his debut album. It topped the chart for two weeks in March, giving him his first of many No. 1 singles.

Good love songs are timeless. However, so many of them are based on the early days of a relationship, when the so-called “honeymood stage” is still alive and well. “I’d Love You All Over Again,” on the other hand, is about a relationship that has weathered some storms and come out the other side better for the hardship. When Jackson penned the song, he and Denise had been married for ten years. It was a look back at their life together that he would be glad to live all over again. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Featured Image by Beth Gwinn/Redferns