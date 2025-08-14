3 Country Music Songs of the 1980s That Sound Even Better Today

70s and 90s country music are arguably the most listened to decades in the genre. Though, sandwiched between the two is the ever-so underrated 80s. Now, most people, country music aside, remember the 1980s for hair metal, MTV, and an unprecedented ornateness embedded in the show business. Well, there was a little bit of that in the 80s country music scene, but not nearly as much as there was in other genres such as pop and rock.

Videos by American Songwriter

That being so, 80s country music still had its fair share of traditional-sounding country music staples, and they came from the likes of George Strait, Alabama, Keith Whitley, Dolly Parton, and so many others. So, with that in mind, here are 3 country music songs from the 1980s that sound even better today.

“Dinosaur” by Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr.‘s 1980 single, “Dinosaur”, sheds light and pokes fun at the trends of the decade that “tarnished” the country music industry. The lyrics of the song are divisive and critical, yet catchy and nostalgic, as they dwell upon the “glory years” of country music.

Lyrics aside, Williams Jr.’s single is an all-time classic, and one of the more notable singles in his illustrious catalog. It’s the epitome of classic country, and depending on what kind of country music fan you are, the sentiments and the sounds might just apply to your taste in the present day and age.

“Miami, My Amy” by Keith Whitley

Keith Whitley‘s mainstream country music career only lasted for roughly five years. Though during that short time frame, Keith Whitley created staple hits and procured five No. 1 singles. The man’s catalog is rich, and one song supporting its novelty is his 1985 single, “Miami, My Amy”.

The chorus itself is one of the most memorable in country music, given that it’s a humoursly clever play on words. In addition to the chorus, the song just never gets old, as it encompasses the best parts of traditional country and the best parts of 80s country. To some, this very well is one of the greatest country songs of the decade.

“Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers were the most dominant country duo of the 1980s, and it all started with their 1983 single, “Islands in the Stream”. Written by The Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, Parton and Kenny Rogers scored enormous success with this classic, as it peaked at No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

This song was an enormous crossover hit, and consequently, its qualities have withstood the test of time. To this day, it is one of the more popular tracks in both Parton’s and Rogers’ catalog. It truly never gets old, even though it takes you back to an older time.

Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images



