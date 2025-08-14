Ashley McBryde to Headline Special Nightfall at the Hall Concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Since the 1960s, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has dedicated itself to preserving the rich history of country music. And over the decades that followed, the museum accumulated one of the largest musical collections in the world. If that wasn’t enough, it houses the largest assortment of country music artifacts. Looking to celebrate those special Troubadour members who helped support the country music community and the museum, the Country Music Hall of Fame will present the Nightfall at the Hall event that will feature Ashley McBryde.

While the museum opened to the public during normal hours, the venue would close its doors on October 6th for the special event. Wanting to celebrate those who continue to support the museum, the Country Music Hall of Fame decided to call on McBryde to fill its hall with songs like “The Devil I Know.”

McBryde won’t be the only performer that night as Lily Braithwaite will also take the stage. Taking part in the museum’s 2025 summer songwriting camp, the student caught the attention of members thanks to her song “Story of Her Life.” The 15-year-old will perform the song, placing her alongside some of country music’s top talent.

Ashley McBryde Cancels Shows Due To Struggling Voice

As for McBryde, the singer found herself having to cancel upcoming shows due to her voice. Not thrilled about letting her fans down, she shared a post on Instagram that read, “My voice has been struggling over the past few weeks, and as much as it pains me, I won’t be able to play my shows this week. My doctors have made it crystal clear: my voice needs complete rest to heal.”

Wanting nothing more than to perform on stage, McBryde promised, “There’s nothing I want more than to be back giving you 100%. Thank you for understanding. I’ll see you soon.”

With McBryde following the orders of her doctors, fans showered her with support and love during her recovery. And when it came to the Nightfall at the Hall, the event will not only highlight McBryde’s resilience but also celebrate the next generation of talent with Braithwaite.

