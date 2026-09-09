3 Country Singers You Probably Didn’t Know Played in the NFL

Football fans may know the names of the three men below, but far fewer know about their ventures in country music. Each of these sports stars pushed to have it all, making moves on the music side of the entertainment business.

Mike Reid

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Mike Reid was a defensive lineman for the Cincinnati Bengals in the early 1970s. Two Pro Bowls later, he decided to make his second career country singing and songwriting, and it was a successful one at that. Reid boasts an impressive catalog of songs, including “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt, “Stranger in My House” by Ronny Milsap, “Forever’s As Far As I’ll Go” by Alabama, “Everywhere” by Tim McGraw, and more.

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Throughout his illustrious career, Reid has earned a Grammy for Best Country Song (”Stranger In My House”), been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and named ASCAP songwriter of the year. Safe to say his talents were needed off the field. Plenty of country artists who earned top-selling songs because of Reid would have to agree with that statement.

Kyle Turley

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Kyle Turley’s unique blend of country mixes the genre’s traditions with metal and punk tones. Dubbed “power country” by the former offensive tackle, his music was the culmination of a lifelong love of the craft.

Even while playing in the NFL (for the New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Rams, and Kansas City Chiefs), Turley was pushing forward in the music scene. Playing with bands in the off-season, Turley explored many genres, ranging from death metal to country. His personal brand landed somewhere in between, filling a niche that not many other country artists can hold a candle to.

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Terry Bradshaw

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Though much more known as a Hall of Famer, Terry Bradshaw also tried his hand at country music. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and broadcast juggernaut has six albums to his name. He even scored a top-20 track with a cover of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”. Two of his other efforts, “The Last Word In Lonesome Is Me” and “Until You”, also hit the charts, proving Bradshaw’s skill set doesn’t begin and end on the field.

“I was more at ease at the Super Bowl than I was in the studio,” Bradshaw once said of his country career. Despite any preconceived notions he might’ve faced as a sports star turned singer, Bradshaw proved himself a viable artist. He even appeared on Hee-Haw, earning some serious country street cred.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for CMT)