3 Country Songs From 1972 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

Nothing beats country songs from the 1970s, and more than a few amazing tunes from the year 1972 deserved to make it to the top of the charts. The following three tracks didn’t quite get there, but they definitely should have. Let’s take a look!

“It Meant Nothing To Me” by Diana Trask

This summertime 1972 country hit came fresh off of Diana Trask’s album Diana Trask Sings About Loving. Written by Bobby John Henry, Australian country singer Trask turned the song into something completely her own. It was a unique feat for a country artist from outside the US, too. Trask’s hit “It Meant Nothing To Me” made it all the way to No. 33 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the US. She might have started out as a pop star, but Trask proved she could hold her own in country music. I really think she deserved to go all the way to No. 1 with “It Meant Nothing To Me”.

“The World Needs A Melody” by The Carter Family and Johnny Cash

After June Carter Cash and Johnny Cash were wed, the latter performed some music with the former’s long-running family band, The Carter Family. One song from 1972 that featured all of that country talent was “The World Needs A Melody”. This tune was written by Larry Henley, Red Lane, and Johnny Slate. A standout song from the Travelin’ Minstrel Band album, this song did pretty well on the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 35. However, considering how many talented artists were involved, I think this country classic should have charted higher.

“Turn Your Radio On” by Ray Stevens

This is one of many country songs from 1972 that should have gone all the way. “Turn Your Radio On” by Ray Stevens remains a country-pop gospel classic from that year. This song, along with the whole of its album of the same name, marked a career divergence for Stevens, who had not produced gospel music previously. It’s a beautiful piece of work, and “Turn Your Radio On” was just one of several successful singles. And yet, the tune only peaked at No. 17 on the Hot Country Singles chart and No. 63 on the Hot 100 chart.

