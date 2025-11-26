Luke Combs Eyes Super Bowl Halftime Show With One Fantasy In Mind

When it comes to performing on some of the biggest stages in the country, Luke Combs proved time and time again that he thrives under pressure. Recently, the country singer helped kick off the CMA Awards with a powerful performance of his new song “Back in the Saddle.” Earlier this year, he also graced the stage at Coachella. And like most artists, Combs wasn’t opposed to performing at the Super Bowl. Getting the invitation is a historic milestone for any artist, but when it came to Combs – his dream Super Bowl show would include the Carolina Panthers.

While appearing on the ManningCast alongside Eli and Peyton Manning during Monday Night Football, the question was asked about Combs taking over the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Again, Combs, like any singer, would jump at the chance to stand on one of the biggest stages in the world. During the last Super Bowl, the halftime performer, Kendrick Lamar, brought in over 130 million viewers.

With Combs dreaming about the Super Bowl, he decided to take the fantasy far beyond just his performing. He told Eli, “I’d like to perform at the Super Bowl, and the Panthers win the same Super Bowl. Why not both, Eli? Why not both.”

Luke Combs Is Waiting On The Panthers To Make The Super Bowl

For any fan of Combs, they know how much the singer loves the Panthers. Always supporting the NFL team, the country singer might be waiting for that perfect Super Bowl. Looking at the current standings, the Panthers sit second in the NFC South, right behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the Bucs holding the top spot with a record of 6-5, the Panthers could take the division as they are behind 6-6.

But even with the Panthers still in the running to make it to the playoffs, history hasn’t been too kind to the franchise. The last time the Panthers made it to the Super Bowl was back in 2016 against the Denver Broncos. They lost 24-10. Before that, the team competed in the Super Bowl back in 2004. Battling Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, the Panthers lost 29-32.

Although never winning a Super Bowl, the possibility of the Panthers making it to the big game remains in reach. And if they end up making it – Combs hopes to be right there on the field with them.

