3 Country Songs From 1975 That Deserved To Hit No. 1

In need of a few underrated country songs from 1975 to add to your playlist? The following songs from that very year charted well, but they didn’t quite make it to No. 1. I think that’s crazy, as each of these memorable tunes more than deserved to hold the top spot for a week, at least. Let’s dive in!

Videos by American Songwriter

“It’s Morning (And I Still Love You)” by Jessi Colter

Jessi Colter was one of the few women in outlaw country music during the genre’s heyday. I still think she’s way too underrated today. “It’s Morning (And I Still Love You)” is just one of many Colter originals that deserved to make it to No. 1, in my opinion. This song about a one-night stand that turns into a love affair was a bit pearl-clutching for its time. However, it remains such a great song today.

Released in late 1975, this hit from the album Jessi made it to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, as well as No. 20 on the Canadian RPM Country Singles chart. Fun Fact: Waylon Jennings co-produced this song.

“Loving You Will Never Grow Old” by Lois Johnson

This song was technically released in 1974, but it started to really chart in 1975, so I’ll include it on our list of country songs. Lois Johnson was another underrated woman in country music, and I’m surprised she never hit No. 1 with any of her country tunes. Johnson even toured with Hank Williams Jr. in the early 1970s.

“Loving You Will Never Grow Old” by Lois Johnson ended up being her biggest hit. It peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 10 in Canada.

“The Tracks Of My Tears” by Linda Ronstadt

This entry on our list of country songs from 1975 leans more toward rock. However, it’s still a solid country rock classic that should have hit No. 1 that year. Linda Ronstadt’s “The Tracks Of My Tears” is actually a cover song of a Smokey Robinson Jr. tune, which was released by The Miracles back in 1965. Ronstadt’s version adds a country flair to the soul tune, and audiences at the time vibed with it. “The Tracks Of My Tears” peaked at No. 2 on the Canada RPM Adult Contemporary chart, No. 11 on the country charts in the US, and No. 25 on the Hot 100.

Photo via Shutterstock