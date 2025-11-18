Santana Set to Continue Its Oneness Tour in the Spring of 2026 with New Series of US Concerts

Rock guitar legend Carlos Santana will be taking his band and their show on the road again in 2026. Santana has confirmed a new spring U.S. leg of its ongoing Oneness Tour to go along with the group’s previously announced Las Vegas residency shows.

The 10-date trek kicks off March 28 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and is scheduled through an April 11 concert in Hollywood, Florida. The outing also will stop in San Antonio, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Durham and Cherokee, North Carolina; and multiple other Florida cities.

Tickets for the newly announced go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. local time at Santana.com. A fan presale will begin on Wednesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Various VIP packages and experiences also will be available, offering premium seats, exclusive merchandise, a collectible laminate and more. Visit Santana.com for more details.

According to a press release, Santana’s upcoming Oneness Tour shows will features the band performing “high-energy, passion-filled songs from their fifty-year career, including fan favorites from Abraxas to Woodstock to Supernatural, and beyond.”

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Santana has 16 concerts lined up at the House of Blues Las Vegas in 2026. The shows are scheduled for January 21, 22, 24, 25, 28, 29, and 31; February 1; and May 13, 14, 16, 17, 20, 21, 23, and 24. The House of Blues is located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The band wrapped up its 2025 concert schedule will a series of November shows at the House of Blues. The final date was on November 12.

Other Recent Santana News

In recent months, Carlos Santana has released a couple of collaborative singles with Mexican music artists. In May, Carlos and the award-winning Texas-based Mexican music band Grupo Frontera released a song titled “Me Retiro.”

Santana also joined forces with Grammy-winning Mexican music star Carín León on a sensual and spiritual track titled “Velas,” that was released on November 7.

Both tunes were written and produced by Edgar Barrera. Barrera is a Miami-based producer, songwriter, and musician who has won 29 Latin Grammys and one Grammy Award. The songs are part of a new musical project that Santana will be releasing.

March 28 – Thackerville, OK @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

March 29 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

March 31 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

April 1 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

April 3 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

April 4 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

April 7 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 8 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

April 10 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

