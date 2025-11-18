Countdown to the CMA Awards Starts Tonight With Special ‘Center Stage’ 20/20 Event Hosted by Luke Bryan: Here’s How To Watch

With the CMA Awards kicking off on Wednesday, country music stars from around the United States are traveling to Nashville for the big night. At the center of the festivities will be host Lainey Wilson. Having hosted in the past with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, this year, she will do it alone. Wilson also received nominations in categories like Entertainer of the Year. But before the CMAs announce the first award, 20/20 decided to produce a special highlighting the rich history of country music.

On Tuesday, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, ABC will air Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards – Special Edition of 20/20. Wanting to walk in the footsteps of stars like Kenny Chesney, the singer will take fans on a trip to Lower Broadway. Remembering his early years and battling the constant unknown, Chesney offered a tour of Nashville unlike any other.

‘Countdown To The CMA Award’ Celebrated 100 Years Of The Grand Ole Opry

At the same time, the special will look at some of the top names in the industry, like Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde, Ella Langley, Riley Green, Carrie Underwood, and Cody Johnson. Just like Wilson, Johnson also found himself in the category for Entertainer of the Year.

It wouldn’t be a CMA special without the Grand Ole Opry. For any singer hoping to make a name for themselves in country music, getting the chance to perform at the Opry was a crucial milestone. On hand for the event, Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Russell Dickerson, and Dan + Shay will share personal stories and celebrate the venue’s 100th anniversary.

But just like the CMA Awards, the Center Stage special needed a host. Having hosted the CMA Awards before and helped judge on American Idol, it seemed ABC called on Luke Bryan.

While Nashville transitioned into a tourist spot with numerous bars and restaurants named after country stars, Bryan promised, “Come along with me, I’m about to take you backstage in Nashville where you’ve never gone before.”

Don’t miss Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards, airing tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)