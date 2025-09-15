3 Country Songs From 1979 That Sound Even Better Today

In your opinion, which decade was the best for country music? Everyone seems to have a different answer. Personally, I’m a big fan of what was going on in the 1970s when it comes to country music, right up until the very end of the decade. In fact, there are quite a few country songs from the year 1979 that just hit so well today, decades after they were first released. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels Band

How can a song be so timeless, yet so of its era at the same time? This classic storytelling tune is one of the finest country songs of 1979. Listeners still get sucked into it today. “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” by Charlie Daniels Band tells the story of how the Devil failed to snatch a young man’s soul following a fiddle-playing contest. It’s a song beloved by Georgians and Southern rock fans alike. And it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that people still find it captivating today.

“Sweet Memories” by Willie Nelson

How about some Willie Nelson goodness? While everyone’s favorite outlaw country star is an amazing songwriter who has penned most of his hits himself, “Sweet Memories” is actually a cover of an older song. “Sweet Memories” was written by Mickey Newbury and first came to fame through Andy Williams in 1968. Willie Nelson’s 1979 version of the song, though, is by far the most popular. This country classic hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart back in the day.

“Sweet Summer Lovin” by Dolly Parton

I love what Dolly Parton was doing in the 1970s. And even though Great Balls Of Fire got pretty mixed reviews back in 1979, “Sweet Summer Lovin’” is one of my favorite country songs from 1979. It’s such a fun and very Dolly tune, and audiences at the time loved it, too. “Sweet Summer Lovin’” peaked at No. 7 on the Hot Country Songs chart, and also made it to No. 77 on the Hot 100. Interestingly enough, for some reason, this song was a No. 1 hit in Yugoslavia. The magic of Dolly Parton transcends borders and language, apparently!

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns