These 3 Could-Have-Been Superstar Rock Musicians Walked Away at the Peak of Their Fame

There is an undeniable sheen surrounding the rock ‘n’ roll world. But as they say, not all that glitters is gold. More often than not, it isn’t until someone gets up close and personal with this level of fame and notoriety that they fully comprehend the consequences. For some artists, reaching the apex of rock royalty was enough to convince them they didn’t want to wear that crown.

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While countless artists are clambering for the limelight every day, these could-have-been superstar rock musicians walked away after reaching the peak of their fame.

Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits)

Mark Knopfler and his band, Dire Straits, contributed two of the most beloved Dad rock songs of all time, “Money For Nothing” and “Sultans Of Swing”, before calling it quits. The band had the potential to continue on as a legacy act akin to Ozzy Osbourne or The Who. But Knopfler didn’t want that, and in the mid-1990s, he decided to hang the whole thing up.

“I put the thing to bed because I wanted to get back to some kind of reality,” he told The Telegraph years later. “It’s self-protection, a survival thing.” He said that although the rock ‘n’ roll world was “great” and “exciting,” it was also “traumatic. Believe me. There’s a lot of insanity. I can remember doing a whole raft of interviews in 1978. The first album was number one, and it felt as though someone got hold of the thread of my sweater and pulled it. And there was nothing there, just a shredding feeling of losing control.”

Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses)

“Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll” is the epitome of musical cliches at this point. But there’s a reason the phrase exists. Guns N’ Roses was certainly dabbling with all three at the height of their fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s. And for guitarist Izzy Stradlin, who had just recently become sober, the constant hedonism became too much. “Once I quit drugs, I couldn’t help looking around and asking myself, ‘Is this all there is?’” He later recalled.

“Getting sober played a part in my leaving,” Stradlin said in a different interview. “I think you make more decisions when you’re sober. And when you’re f***ed up, you’re more likely to put up with things that you wouldn’t normally put up with. I didn’t like the complications that became such a part of daily life in Guns N’ Roses.” Stradlin played his final show with Guns N’ Roses as an official member on August 31, 1991.

Meg White (The White Stripes)

As one-half of the pioneering garage rock duo The White Stripes, the world was Meg White’s oyster in the early 2000s. Hits like “Seven Nation Army” were cementing the band’s place as global superstars, which would be a dream for some people. But for an introverted homebody like White, it was a nightmare. White played her last show with her bandmate and ex-husband, Jack White, on July 31, 2007. The split was amicable, and Jack spent much of his time defending Meg’s choice to the press in the weeks that followed.

Speaking of the band’s last tour, Jack told MusicRadar, “Meg is a very shy girl, a very quiet and shy person. To go full-speed…is overwhelming. We had to take a break. When it comes down to your health…it’s hard. People don’t really understand. They think you go up on stage, and you’re having a blast, like you’re partying or some s***. That’s not the case. It’s hard work.”

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