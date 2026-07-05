3 Country Songs From 1991 That Every Country Music Fan Needs To Know Today

We all know that the 1990s arguably remain among the best eras in country music. From the beginning of the decade, the genre became known for its memorable songs. These are three of the best country songs, which all came out in 1991. They are so good, every country music fan should still know them today.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

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Trisha Yearwood’s first single and first No. 1 hit, “She’s In Love With The Boy” is on Yearwood’s eponymous freshman album. Jon Ims is the sole writer of the uptempo tune.

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“She’s In Love With The Boy” is a sweet story about young love. A two-week No. 1 hit, the song says, “Her daddy says he ain’t worth a lick / When it comes to brains, he got the short end of the stick / But Katie’s young and man, she just don’t care / She’d follow Tommy anywhere / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / And even if they have to run away / She’s gonna marry that boy someday.”

Although “She’s In Love With The Boy” is decades old, Yearwood often still sings it when she is performing at the Grand Ole Opry.

“You Know Me Better Than That”

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George Strait’s “You Know Me Better Than That” is on his Chill Of An Early Fall record. It was written by Anna Lisa Graham and Tony Haselden. The song is one of Strait’s 60 singles to reach the top of the charts.

A humorous song about missing the comforts of a former relationship that has ended, “You Know Me Better Than That” says, “Oh, you know me better than that / You know the me that gets lazy and fat / How moody I can be, all my insecurities / You’ve seen me lose all my charm, you know I was raised on a farm / Oh, she tells her friends I’m perfect / And that I love her cat, but you know me better than that.”

“The Thunder Rolls” by Garth Brooks

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The final single from Garth Brooks’ sophomore No Fences album, “The Thunder Rolls” was written by Brooks and Pat Alger. It is a captivating story song about the dark side of infidelity. Brooks won a CMA Award for Music Video of the Year for “The Thunder Rolls”.

“The Thunder Rolls” begins with “Three thirty in the morning / Not a soul in sight / The city’s lookin’ like a ghost town / On a moonless summer night / Raindrops on the windshield / There’s a storm moving in / He’s headin’ back from somewhere / That he never should have been / And the thunder rolls / And the thunder rolls.”

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