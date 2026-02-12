3 Debut Country Singles That Turned Out To Be Massive Hits

For some artists, it takes a while, sometimes even several years, to have a hit at radio. But some artists have success right away. These three debut country singles all turned out to be massive hits.

“She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood

In 1991, Trisha Yearwood had a big hit with her debut single, “She’s In Love With The Boy“. On her eponymous debut album, the song shot straight to the top of the charts, where it stayed for two weeks. It also became a multi-platinum single.

Written by Jon Ims, the feel-good song says, “Her daddy says, ‘He ain’t worth a lick / When it comes to brains he got the short end of the stick’ / But Katie’s young and, man, she just don’t care / She’d follow Tommy anywhere / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / She’s in love with the boy / And even if they have to run away / She’s gonna marry that boy someday.”

“Once A Day” by Connie Smith

Connie Smith made country music history with “Once A Day“. Out in 1964 on her eponymous freshman album, “Once A Day” was the song that stayed at the top of the charts for an astonishing eight weeks. Smith was the first female artist to have a No.1 hit with her debut single. It’s a record Smith held until 1991, when Yearwood broke it with “She’s In Love With The Boy”.

Bill Anderson is the sole writer of “Once A Day”. The song says, “I’m so glad that I’m not like a girl I knew one time / She lost the one she loved, then slowly lost her mind / She sat around and cried her life away / Lucky me, I’m only cryin’ once a day / Once a day / All day long.”

“Hurricane” by Luke Combs

Luke Combs spent his last $200 to record “Hurricane” before he had a record deal. Betting entirely on himself, the $200 became a wise investment. Out in 2017 on his This One’s For You record, Combs wrote “Hurricane” with Thomas Archer and Taylor Phillips.

“Hurricane” says, “Then you rolled in with your hair in the wind, baby without warning / I was doing alright but just your sight had my heart storming / The moon went hiding, stars quit shining, rain was driving, thunder, lightning / You wrecked my whole world when you came, and hit me like a hurricane / You hit me like a hurricane.”

The song was inspired by one of the other writers navigating a breakup while both living in the same city.

“It was one of those Nashville things,” Combs says (via Songfacts). “Everybody goes out to the same bars, and he didn’t feel like he could go out to the bar because he didn’t want to run into her.”

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images