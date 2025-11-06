3 Country Songs From the 1950s Your Mom Would Love

If we look back in time, what can we learn? Sure, today in 2025, there are any number of new songs coming out, swirling around you. Artists who are said to be the next big thing, songs that are supposed to blow your mind. But not everything that gets hype sticks around. Sometimes it’s better to look to the past for insight, not the present or immediate future. That’s just what we wanted to do here below.

We wanted to take a leap back into the past and examine some 70 years ago. If country songs are all about three chords and the truth, then what truths and chord combinations were happening decades back? Let’s look! Even more than that, let’s check out songs your mother would approve of. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1950s that we know your mom would love.

“Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline from ‘Patsy Cline’ (1957)

Everyone likes Patsy Cline, and so everyone likes to hear her belt her song about feeling free and going out for a stroll in the late night. But what is her motive? Well, Cline is out looking for love, with the hope that the object of her affection is out there also walking after midnight looking for her, too. It’s a romantic song sung by the country star with perhaps the most beautiful singing voice ever. It’s like a romance novel moms can enjoy in a matter of minutes.

“Hey, Good Lookin’” by Hank Williams (Single, 1951)

Speaking of memorable singing voices, enter: Hank Williams with his buoyant, almost cartoonish twang. But as for this song, in particular… who doesn’t like to be complimented? If someone you thought was cool or cute called over to you and said, “Hey, good lookin’!” You’d feel pretty good about yourself, right? Well, moms feel the same way! So this song is perfect for a mom who hasn’t heard a compliment in a day or three.

“I Gotta Know” by Wanda Jackson from ‘Rockin’ With Wanda’ (1956)

Wanda Jackson was like a pizza. And every slice was a different genre that helped to make the complete picture of her sound, her art form, her brilliance. Part-rockabilly, part-rock, part-country, part-blues… There was so much to her. And that’s one of the reasons that makes her so inspiring. Her incomparable voice, her incredible delivery. Wow, this song is a hit in all hearts. Moms, especially.

