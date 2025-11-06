4 Overlooked Songs From One of Oasis’s Most Underrated Albums

When Oasis recorded Heathen Chemistry, Andy Bell and Gem Archer had settled in as new bandmates, giving Noel Gallagher a renewed sense of enthusiasm to continue with the band. Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher may have continued providing catnip for the tabloids, but he also continued his songwriting contributions from the previous album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

Heathen Chemistry arrived in 2002 and is an important chapter in the band’s evolution and endurance. So while most focus on the Britpop years, here are four songs you shouldn’t overlook as Oasis matured into its next phase.

“Songbird”

Before Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, Noel Gallagher wrote the songs. And judging by the Chief’s output between 1994 and 1997, why not? But Liam’s first writing credit, “Little James”, did make you wonder what else he had up his sleeve. “Songbird” proves it wasn’t a one-off. It’s a gorgeous acoustic tune with Liam observing the good things around him. And it wouldn’t be Liam’s only song on Heathen Chemistry.

“Hung In A Bad Place”

When Bell and Archer replaced founding members Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, it freed Noel to let go of the pressure of writing entire albums on his own. Before Oasis, Archer had fronted Heavy Stereo, so he was no stranger to crafting Britpop hooks. His track “Hung In A Bad Place” recycles 60s psych-rock and shows why his former band became Oasis label mates on Creation Records in the 90s.

“She Is Love”

Noel was 35 when Oasis recorded Heathen Chemistry, so he felt he’d reached a point in his life where he could write a true love song without feeling bashful about it. His songs had always revealed a dreamer, but Noel often wrote broad lyrics for anyone, especially stadiums of fans, to interpret. “She Is Love” was released as a double A-side with “Little By Little”. Speaking of “Little By Little”, I’ve written before about how I think it’s as good as anything he’s ever written. Including “Wonderwall”.

“Born On A Different Cloud”

Above, I mentioned “Songbird” wouldn’t be Liam’s only writing contribution to the album. “Born On A Different Cloud” echoes John Lennon at his most psychedelic. It also leads into the first Liam/Noel co-write, “Better Man”. When Noel heard the former, he said he felt proud of his younger brother and “actually liked him for a while.” Heathen Chemistry arrived without the chaos of earlier Oasis releases. Yet two albums later, the Gallagher brothers would reach a breaking point. Literally.

