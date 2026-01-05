3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Are Perfect for a Honky-Tonk Karaoke Night

When your spurs are jingling, and your lasso fingers are itching, there is only one place to go: Down to the saloon in the center of town, where they hold karaoke night every week. Duh! But what to sing when you walk through those swinging doors?

That’s exactly what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to examine three country songs from back in the day that would make for the perfect choice at your next country karaoke jam. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1960s that are tailor-made for your next karaoke night.

“Jackson” by Johnny Cash and June Carter from ‘Carryin’ On With Johnny Cash And June Carter’ (1967)

It’s not often, but there are occasions when you step up to the karaoke dais and want to sing a duet. Well, if that’s the case here, then fire up “Jackson” by the first couple of country Johnny Cash and June Carter. Sing about traveling and heading into the city, harmonize with your partner as if you are two restless souls in love—or at least bickering music stars!

“Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette from ‘Stand By Your Man’ (1968)

Speaking of married life, country star Tammy Wynette makes her own commentary on the subject here in this country song of unabashed loyalty. People make mistakes, men do dumb things. But that is no reason to throw out the good with the bad, says Wynette. Even though your man is a numbskull, don’t toss him out with the trash. Good advice when sung over a pedal steel!

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

Now, if after all that romantic advice, you feel a little crazy, then Patsy Cline is your gal to sort it all out! Singing this Willie Nelson-penned tune, Cline understands us. It’s as if she’s in our minds, pulling the lyrics of the track out of our psyches. Living is hard, Cline knows it. And she belts out this classic track all about it—and you can too at your next karaoke jam.

