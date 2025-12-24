3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Your Mom Would Absolutely Love

If your mom went over to the radio and flicked it on, what do you think she’d put on? Would it be rock, rap, R&B, electronic, chill wave, grunge, salsa, ska—what? Well, if the matriarch in your family likes country music, we have just the thing for her.

Below, we wanted to highlight three great country songs. But more specifically, we wanted to highlight three country songs from the 1960s. Actually, we wanted to get even more specific. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1960s that we know your mom would like!

“Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard from ‘Mama Tried’ (1968)

A song about moms for mom? Perfect! Merle Haggard was one of the bad boys of country. An outlaw. Not exactly what a mother would choose for her son. But Haggard put that idea into a song, taking his mom off the hook for the choices he made. It’s not her fault he’s a rugged rebel! She tried to do the right thing! Mama tried!

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

Everyone likes Patsy Cline, from moms to dads and everyone in between. But we bet there is a special joy many moms get when they hear Patsy. A sort of pride and kinship with one of the first female country music stars. Cline wasn’t going to be told she couldn’t do something. So, what did she do? She became maybe the best at it ever. Crazy? Maybe like a fox!

“I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” by Loretta Lynn (Single, 1960)

Sometimes country stars need to declare who they are up front. That’s just what Loretta Lynn did on her debut single, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”, which was inspired by a sob story from a woman she heard in a bar. Before she’d become one of the biggest names in the genre, Lynn lived in Washington with her husband, working as a homemaker. But when her hubby got her an inexpensive guitar, she started writing those songs that had been bubbling up in her. The result? A crucial career in music.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images