3 Country Songs From the 1960s Your Dad Would Love

Old-time country music. Is there anything better? Just imagine: you’re on your porch holding a nice glass of lemonade. Maybe the sun is setting, and one of the kids is in a tire swing held up by a nice, thick tree branch. What could be better? Then the radio comes on with some country songs that are twice as old as you are. Geez, is this paradise? Well, that’s what we wanted to dive into here. Below, we wanted to highlight three great country songs from the 1960s. Not only that, but these are songs we’re sure your pa would like. They’re classic and they’re meaningful—just like him. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1960s we’re sure your dad would like.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Flowers On The Wall” by The Statler Brothers from ‘Flowers On The Wall’ (1965)

While many music fans were introduced to this 1965 song in the 1990s thanks to the film Pulp Fiction, there were country fans in the mid-60s in real-time who fell for this track. Despite the fact that it’s sung by a plethora of performers in the music video above, the track talks about isolation eloquently. Sometimes you just want to be alone and play solitaire. What’s wrong with that? Nothing! And that’s why this song is perfect (and perfect for dads).

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash from ‘Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash’ (1963)

You can’t go wrong by putting Johnny Cash on any playlist made for dad. He probably likes “A Boy Named Sue” and “Walk The Line”, too. Cash resonates with dads. Of course, Cash resonates with most music fans—he’s just that good. But for fathers of a certain age, they see themselves in Cash. The music-loving, hard-living, rugged soul. So, spin this one again for your father and see if he starts singing along with Johnny!

“Stand By Your Man” by Tammy Wynette from ‘Stand By Your Man’ (1968)

What dad is going to vote against this song, which is all about giving dads a second chance? Everyone messes up—dads, moms, kids, boyfriends, girlfriends. So, Tammy Wynette advises to forgive and forget. “After all, he’s just a man!” she sings, belting out the lyrics over lovely slide guitar. No matter how you feel about this song, we’re pretty sure your dad loves it. So, turn it up a little louder this Father’s Day!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images