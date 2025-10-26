4 Country Artists Who Deserve To Be Grand Ole Opry Members

For many country artists, becoming a Grand Ole Opry member happens early in their career. For others, it’s a dream they hold onto for a long, long time. According to Opry.com, membership is “based on a combination of career accomplishment and commitment.” Based on that criteria, we found four country artists who deserve to be Grand Ole Opry members.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has performed numerous times on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Bryan made his Grand Ole Opry debut on April 6, 2007. 18 years later, Bryan is still waiting to be officially invited to be part of the Opry family.

Still, Bryan fondly recalls the first time he stepped onto the Opry stage.

“It was a damn dream come true, I’ll tell you guys,” Bryan says (via The Boot). “I got onstage, and I just kept saying, ‘Dreams come true,’ for some strange reason. It was a blast, and I was wonderfully comfortable. I was a little nervous, but it was good.”

Alabama

It hardly even makes sense that Alabama isn’t a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Alabama, made up of Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry (along with former member, Jeff Cook, who passed away), made their debut on October 29, 1982.

Alabama still performs, and are already members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. In addition, Owen has performed by himself as a solo artist, in addition to his work with Alabama. Hopefully, an induction will still come in Owen and Gentry’s lifetime.

Michael Ray

Few artists have performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage as often as Michael Ray, which makes his exclusion surprising. Ray has performed well over 100 times, still waiting for one of his biggest career aspirations to come true.

“I think it’s the most important place in music, to be honest with you,” Ray says (via Country Now). “And I think that it’s important that we – I know things grow and things have to evolve with time – but there’s things about the Opry that those people who founded it put a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and put a foundation there for a reason.”

Miranda Lambert

Blame it perhaps on Miranda Lambert’s Texas roots, but Lambert is still not a member of the Grand Ole Opry, although she has performed there in the past. The Opry does require regular performances, although it no longer stipulates a specific number.

Lambert made her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 20, 2003. 22 years later, and Lambert is still waiting to be invited to be part of the Opry family.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images