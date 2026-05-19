3 Forgotten Radio Hits That Every 1960s Teen Secretly Loved

One thing will always be true about teenagers, no matter when or where they are born: they will likely always go through independent phases where they think they’re just too cool for school. If you were a 1960s teen, you probably pretended that you didn’t love these mainstream pop radio hits from the era, instead opting to listen to counterculture tracks or niche genres. At least for a little while. But I know you probably sang along to all three of these tracks in your head. Let’s revisit some pop gems, shall we?

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“The Twist” by Chubby Checker from ‘Twist With Chubby Checker’ (1960)

Rock and roll dominated the 1950s. In the 1960s, it was still a popular genre. But the counterculture movement and various new iterations of rock, such as psychedelic rock, Southern rock, and folk rock, eventually took over the airwaves. That didn’t affect mainstream listeners much when “The Twist” hit the radio in 1960. It was a smash hit, an incredibly danceable pop tune that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Some too-cool teens likely pretended they weren’t into it but couldn’t help but tap along to that unbelievably catchy melody.

“Teen Angel” by Mark Dinning from ‘Teen Angel’ (1959)

Alright, this one’s technically from the 50s. But “Teen Angel” dropped very late in the year 1959 and didn’t hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 until early 1960, so I’ll go ahead and include it on this list. Either way, it definitely made it to the ears of 60s teens early in the decade.

“Teen Angel” is a very teen-oriented pop song (“teen” is in the name, after all) that became a smash hit at No. 1 on the Hot 100, likely due to Mark Dinning’s young fanbase. If you were too cool for school, you probably pretended to ignore it. But you probably shed a tear to it while listening to the radio alone in your childhood bedroom.

“Be My Baby” by The Ronettes from ‘Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes’ (1963)

This pop R&B classic is The Ronettes’ most recognizable song. It was a smash hit in 1963, too, peaking at No. 2 in the US. It was one of the most memorable radio hits of the early 1960s, and tons of teen listeners loved it. Some edgier teens might have tried to ignore it in favor of the growing trend of new rock music iterations. But one can’t deny that it influenced many of the musicians that 60s teens would grow to love, from Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys to Andy Kim to Jody Miller.

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