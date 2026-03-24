3 Country Songs From the 1970s You Haven’t Heard in Years but Still Know Every Word To

Country music has such a vast history that it’s impossible to keep track of every top-selling hit throughout the decades. The 1970s was a heyday for country music, producing many songs that were ubiquitous on the radio. If you were around during this time, you likely remember the three songs below. You may not have heard these songs in years, but you can likely still sing every word when they come on.

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“Hello Darlin’” by Conway Twitty

Starting at the beginning of the decade, we have Conway Twitty’s “Hello Darlin’.” This classic country ballad went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country charts in 1970, making it an era-defining track. For most of the early 70s, the sound of this song was the building block for country artists.

“What’s that, darlin’? How am I doin’? / I’m doin’ alright, except I can’t sleep / I cry all night ’til dawn / What I’m trying to say is, I love you, and I miss you / And I’m so sorry that I did you wrong,” Twitty sings in this tender ballad. Twitty remained successful for most of the 70s, helping set the decade’s standard. He started his reign in country early on in the decade with “Hello Darlin’.”

“For The Good Times” by Ray Price

“Lay your head upon my pillow / Hold your warm and tender body close to mine / Hear the whisper of the raindrops / Blowing soft against the window,” Ray Price sings in this country classic. This heartfelt ballad is one of the best country love songs ever, surviving decades and countless taste changes. This country song is as superb today as it was in the 1970s.

This song sees Price beg his former partner to remember the good times in their relationship in the wake of their breakup. It’s a nice sentiment that not everyone can achieve. It’s the perfect assuage for listeners going through similar circumstances.

“Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr.

Of all the songs on this list, you might be most likely to hear Hank Williams Jr.’s “Family Tradition” today. This crowd-pleasing track remains Williams Jr.’s calling card. In this song, he ties himself to his country-music icon father and follows in his convention-curbing footsteps.

“Everybody makes my prediction / So if I get stoned, I’m just carrying on / An old family tradition,” he sings. This song points to Williams’ past as an alcoholic while at the same time honoring his legacy as a trailblazing force in country music.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)