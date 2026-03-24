This Limited Edition Orchid Vinyl by The Goo Goo Dolls Is Transporting Me Back to My High School Days

Goo Goo Dolls are giving fans a new way to enjoy their music. The band has announced that their 2025 Tiny Desk Concert performance will be released on limited-edition vinyl. The limited-edition orchard vinyl will include all four songs the band performed at the November concert: “Iris,” “Slide,” “Feel the Silence,” and “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes).”

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The first song on the record is certainly the band’s biggest hit. “Iris” spent 18 weeks atop the Billboard charts upon its 1998 release. It’s experienced a resurgence as of late, thanks to its usage in the movie Deadpool & Wolverine, the TV show Shrinking, and a 90s-themed social media trend.

“I’m very grateful that that song came into my life,” frontman John Rzeznik wrote in Songwriting Magazine of the track. “I love playing it every time we play live. It’s one of those songs that are essential for us to play for our audiences. You’ve got to give people what they want. We did pretty well with it. ‘Iris’ is a really great one.”

Like “Iris,” “Slide” appeared on the band’s 1998 album Dizzy the Girl. “Feel the Silence” came out in 2006, while “Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)” was featured on Goo Goo Dolls’ latest EP, Summer Anthem.

The live-performance vinyl is available for pre-order now. It will be released on March 27. Additionally, the band will release a live version of “Iris” on streaming platforms the same day.

Goo Goo Dolls’ Recent Success

It’s no surprise the band opted to put out a live vinyl after their Tiny Desk Concert. Shortly after the performance, the group said that the show was “one of our favorite memories from 2025.”

Likewise, fans were enthused by the concert. The YouTube video of the show has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

Amid renewed interest around the band, Goo Goo Dolls are also maintaining a busy schedule. They’re currently on a tour of Canada with support from Dashboard Confessional.

Then, in July, Goo Goo Dolls will bring their show to the U.S. They’ll crisscross the country over more than 20 dates. The shows will wrap on Sept. 5 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage