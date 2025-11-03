3 Country Songs From the 1970s Your Dad Would Love

These days, it feels better and better to think about the past, don’t you agree? After all, why stay in the present—2025 is just so… 2025, isn’t it? Why stick around here when you can take a trip to several decades in the past? That’s just what we wanted to do here below. We wanted to dive deep into some 50 years behind us to the 1970s, to deliver you three great country songs for your next weekend playlist.

Videos by American Songwriter

But that playlist shouldn’t just be for you to enjoy. No, call your dad over for a nice hangout and show him the songs you’ve collected from years ago. And in case you needed a little help with that, we wanted to highlight these three tracks for you below. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s that we’re sure you and your dad would love today.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ (1970)

When you have children, all you want is for them to grow up and be successful. You’d also like for them to love and honor you, too. Well, country star Loretta Lynn managed to check both of those boxes with the release of her 1970 hit single “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, which talked about her poor but loving upbringing. What a perfect song—all over brilliant slide guitar.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’ (1978)

There are a lot of dads out there who love to play cards and, more specifically, poker. But dads also know that the cards stand as a metaphor for life. There’s danger around every corner, and if you play them right, a little gold, too. That’s just why dads love this song from country star Kenny Rogers, who gives you a few rules to live by when playing the big game.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

Dads won’t always sing songs out loud, but this is one that they might just belt along with you and the recording. It’s a song that seems handed down by some divinity above. John Denver really hit the nail on the head when he penned this track about mountains, the breeze, and country roads. Dads can get swept up in it. They love it, and they might just show it by singing a few lines when they think you’re not looking!

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns