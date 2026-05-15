Eric Church Reveals His UNC Commencement Speech Came From a “Fit of Frustration”

Having spent over two decades in country music, Eric Church is a professional when it comes to performing on stage. Mastering the art of controlling a crowd, the singer rarely felt the pressure of entertaining. But when asked to give a commencement speech at the University of North Carolina, he felt himself struggling to find the right words. With graduates on the verge of starting their lives, the hitmaker hoped to offer them some wisdom about the importance of being in tune with their sound.

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Focusing on his music background, Church suggested that six fundamental pillars make up life, just like a guitar. And those six pillars included faith, family, marriage, ambition and resilience, community, and authenticity. When finding the perfect balance of those “six strings”, the singer believed complete harmony could be achieved.

Addressing the graduates, he said, “The difference between a life that sounds like music and a life that sounds like noise is whether you stop and listen. Whether you’re honest enough to hear which string has drifted out of tune and humble enough to make the adjustment instead of just turning up the volume and hoping nobody notices.”

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How A Guitar Inspired Eric Church

While Church understood it could take years to find that balance, he left them with hope. “The part of you that knows what the chords should sound like will always notice. It will not let you go. Life won’t be right until it is tuned. Trust what your heart hears and is telling you about your song.”

Church ended his speech with a special performance of his 2009 song “Carolina”, telling the crowd, “take your six strings, make it something worth hearing and play your song, as I leave you with mine.”

WATCH: Country music star Eric Church describes the creative process behind his extremely personal UNC commencement speech, revealing he turned to his guitar after months of writer's block:



"Finally, one night, in a fit of frustration, I picked up my guitar just to kind of just… pic.twitter.com/zDrJTymeql — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 15, 2026

Although Church received praise for his speech, he recently explained to Fox News that it came from a place of frustration. “One night, in a fit of frustration, I picked up my guitar just to kind of just to get away from the frustrating part of trying to write the speech. And as I was strumming the guitar, it just dawned on me.”

What exactly did he learn – “I hit all six strings and I thought, you know, hey, what what if I could make a speech out of these?”

Ultimately, Church discovered that the same instincts guiding him through songwriting could also help him connect with graduates searching for direction in their own lives. And judging by the reaction to his speech, the country star struck the perfect chord.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)