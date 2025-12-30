3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Are Tailor-Made for Karaoke Night

You might not think that the 1990s were a golden era for country music, but it was. Yes, if you go back to the 1960s or 1970s, you’ll find country songs that are emblazoned on the collective consciousness today, but if you fast-forward a few decades into the 90s, you’ll find some tremendous tunes, too.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here today. We wanted to explore three great country songs from the 1990s that make for a provocative night. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s that are practically tailor-made for your next karaoke night.

“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks from ‘No Fences’ (1990)

You know what just might be the best song for a dive bar karaoke night? This track from country icon Garth Brooks. Bars are all about friends and all about those who know what it’s like to be down and out. Brooks sums up both of those moods in this classic country hit. We all have friends, we all have friends in low places. So, let’s belt out a song about! Be a karaoke hero and do just that with this tune!

“Fancy” by Reba McEntire from ‘Rumor Has It’ (1990)

Originally written by Bobbie Gentry and released in 1969, Reba McEntire tried her hand at this incredible country song and knocked it out of the park. The track, which tells the story of a young girl who has to give up everything to try and stay alive, is sad and powerful. It’s also one of the best songs in country music history. Way to go Bobbie, way to go Reba!

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus from ‘Some Gave All’ (1992)

This track has to be one of the most polarizing songs in country music. Released by Billy Ray Cyrus (aka Miley’s dad), the song is goofy and strange. But that’s also why people loved it and why it was a crossover hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. A breakup song that asks to keep the news from the singer’s heart, this silly tune will live forever.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images