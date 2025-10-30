3 Country Songs From the 2020s Your Parents Would Totally Love

Sometimes parents struggle with new things. Often, their favorite possessions are decades old. Your mom’s favorite sweater for fall? It’s from the 20th century. Your dad’s favorite coffee mug? He got it at Goodwill before you were born. And don’t get us started on their favorite songs—they’re from a century that begins with a “19”. But that’s why we’re here! We wanted to create a list of three songs that might just pique your parents’ interest. Are they looking for new songs to dig? Well, even if they aren’t, sometimes it’s our job to inspire them. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 2020s we know your parents would surely love.

“Thank God” by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown from ‘Different Man’ (2022)

Couples like couples. They want to spend time with other couples, travel with other couples. They want other couples to succeed. That’s why your parents would love this song. It’s an example of a couple succeeding together. What’s better than a solo career? Sharing it with your better half! And that’s just what Kane Brown did with his wife, Katelyn. Together they made a hit with “Thank God”.

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson from ‘Bell Bottom Country’ (2023)

Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest names in country music today. And one of the reasons that’s true is her 2023 single, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses”, from her 2023 LP, Bell Bottom Country. The live video above is simply killer. It hearkens back to the outlaw country music from decades past, but it’s also new, fiery. Scalding! Parents of all ages will love it.

“Fast Car” by Luke Combs from ‘Gettin’ Old’ (2023)

Want to bring a tear to your folks’ eyes? Well, put this song on. Tracy Chapman released the tune originally in 1988, but then, some 35 years later, country star Luke Combs released his own version of it, saying it was one of his favorite songs ever growing up. What a story! Hearing the song through him makes it that much better. It’s one of the finest country songs of the 2020s. Your parents would love it!

