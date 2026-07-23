3 Country Songs That Every Small-Town Radio Station Played in 1995

If you lived in a small town in the mid-1990s, there’s a good chance you were listening to country radio. This is likely true for those who weren’t big fans of the genre. There were likely only a few options unless the weather was just right and you could catch a signal from a larger city. As a result, you probably heard these country songs at least once a day during 1995.

These country songs didn’t all top the charts in 1995. That didn’t stop small-town radio stations from keeping them in rotation. In fact, there’s a good chance that all of these songs are still playing on those stations more than 30 years later.

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“Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)” by John Michael Montgomery

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John Michael Montgomery topped the Hot Country Songs with this one for three weeks in July 1995. It got heavy rotation on country radio stations and CMT. This fun, uptempo track about a couple who fall in love at a county auction embodies what so many people love about ’90s country. That’s why there’s a good chance that it’s playing on some small-town country radio station right now.

“Don’t Take the Girl” by Tim McGraw

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This song had been off the country charts for roughly a year in 1995. That didn’t matter, though. It was till in heavy rotation, and for good reason. This is one of those songs that doesn’t lose its punch. No matter how many times you’ve heard it, there’s a good chance that the final verse is still going to make you cry.

“She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” by Sammy Kershaw

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This song was two years old when 1995 came around, and it still made regular appearances on country radio. In fact, the last time my radio was tuned to the local country station, this one played in the middle of a string of modern hits and commercials for the new transmission repair place downtown.

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