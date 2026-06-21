3 Country Songs That Feel Like Looking Through Your Grandparents’ Photo Albums

These three country hits feel just as nostalgic as looking through your grandparents’ photo albums. They tell us things about life decades ago, instantly transporting us back to times gone by. Revisit these three country songs to be reminded of your elders. They will make you want to pick up the phone and call your grandparents.

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Still Influence Singers, Songwriters, and Bands Today]

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“In Color” — Jamey Johnson

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Naturally, Jamey Johnson’s “In Color” had to find a place on this list. This song is the epitome of talking to your grandparents and being regaled with stories about the way they lived. “If it looks like we were scared to death / Like a couple of kids just tryna save each other / You should’ve seen it in color,” the lyrics read. This country song will bring you back to these moments in your own life, looking through photographs and trying to make some sense of the past.

Johnson perfectly summed up nostalgia for “the old days”; both the good and the bad. From happy memories to war-ridden tragedies. He also perfectly surmised how little a picture can do to evoke reality. They may keep memories for us, but they greatly dampen them.

“Old Photographs” — Charley Pride

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Though not as specific as Johnson’s track on this list, Charley Pride’s “Old Photographs” is equally transportive. “Yes old pictures have a way…/ Yes old photographs sure get to me,” he sings in this country song.

He talks about digging up old family photos in this track and letting them do their work on his emotions. If you’ve ever looked back at family photos, you know just the kind of heartstring-tugging nostalgia he’s singing about.

“He Walked On Water” — Randy Travis

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Randy Travis sings about the way we idolize our elders in “He Walked On Water.” “If the story was told, only heaven knows / But his hat seemed to me like an old halo / And though his wings, they were never seen / I thought that he walked on water,” he sings, talking about his grandfather.

Many of Travis’ listeners will feel the same about their elders as Travis does here. It’s a relatable track that feels just as poignant as flipping through photos of your own grandparents. If you’ve ever felt like your grandparents were larger than life, revisit this powerful Travis track.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)