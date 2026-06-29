3 Country Songs That Perfectly Soundtracked Small-Town Saturday Night in the 1970s

If you grew up in a small town in America, especially in the 1970s, you probably remember Saturday nights all too well. Hanging out at the town bar or honky tonk, enjoying live and good country music, dancing and laughing, and maybe even drinking a beer or two when you weren’t supposed to. The following three country songs from the 1970s likely made it to more than a few small-town get-togethers from your youth. And they’ll definitely take you straight back in time in an instant.

“Lead Me On” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn from ‘Lead Me On’ (1971)

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This Leon Copeland-penned tune was turned into a megahit by country icons Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn in 1971. In fact, it might just be one of the most famous duets from the era. At the very least, it was one that topped both the US and Canadian country charts in 1971. I’m sure plenty of young people in love shared a slow dance to this tender ballad back in the day.

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“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” by Ronnie Milsap from ‘Pure Love’ (1974)

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“Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” was originally written by Kris Kristofferson and first recorded by singer Bobby Bare. But Ronnie Milsap was the one to turn it into a pretty hefty hit in 1974. Milsap’s version of “Please Don’t Tell Me How The Story Ends” topped the country charts in the US and Canada. It also made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well. It was so popular among fans in small towns and cities alike that Milsap earned his first Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance with the song.

“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings from ‘Dreaming My Dreams’ (1975)

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Outlaw country was really coming into its own in the 1970s. Quite a few songs from the genre made it to many a small-town get-together. I imagine “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way” by Waylon Jennings made for a particularly rowdy night. This high-energy outlaw country tune was a hit on the charts in 1975, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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