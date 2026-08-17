3 Songs From 1969 That Teens Couldn’t Stop Playing in Their First Car

Back in 1969, many a 60s teen finally got their hands on their very first car… and almost immediately started blasting songs out of the speakers. It’s a timeless sort of thing that teens still do today. There really is nothing like turning up the volume to your favorite songs while driving to school, after all. Let’s take a look at just a few songs from 1969, specifically, that teens loved.

“Come Together” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’

Play video

The Beatles dropped Abbey Road in 1969, and it became the album of the year in no time. Naturally, 60s teens were all about it, especially the uplifting, surreal, and insanely catchy singles “Come Together”. Originally written as a political anthem for Timothy Leary during his short-lived run for Governor of California, “Come Together” made it to the Fab Four’s final-recorded album as a double A-side with “Something”. The song was a hit, peaking at No. 1 in the US.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies from ‘Everything’s Archie’

Play video

Who knew a cartoon band could have such a chokehold on the mainstream pop charts? The Archies managed to do it with flying colors. “Sugar, Sugar” was a massively popular teen pop song in 1969, written by Jeff Barry and Andy Kim. The song reached No. 1 almost across the board, including pop charts in the US, UK, Canada, much of Europe, and parts of Asia.

“Smile A Little Smile For Me” by The Flying Machine from ‘The Flying Machine’

Play video

Another bubblegum pop tune makes it to our list of songs from 1969 that teens loved, this time with a touch of pop-rock flavor. “Smile A Little Smile For Me” by The Flying Machine was the band’s debut single. And what a way to start a career, I’d say. “Smile A Little Smile For Me” was written by Tony Macaulay and Geoff Stephens and details a woman dealing with the end of a relationship. It resonated with teens and adults alike, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the Canadian RPM Top Singles chart.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage