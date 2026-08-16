4 Joni Mitchell Songs That Make Heartbreak Sound Beautiful

It’s no secret that singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell seriously has a way with words. Here are four classic songs of hers that make even having a broken heart feel romantic in some way.

“Little Green”

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“Little Green” explores a different kind of heartbreak. Before she married her first husband, Chuck Mitchell, Joni had already gotten pregnant with a child of her own. She has described her marriage to Chuck as a “marriage of convenience.” She was a single mother at the time and needed stability. “Little Green” explores the sorrow of having to let go of her daughter when she later gave her up for adoption.

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“See You Sometime”

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In “See You Sometime”, Mitchell sings about an ex-lover, which many believe to be James Taylor, whom she dated in the early 70s. The lyrics of this song express a longing to see someone again, with no motive other than to be near them.

Pack your suspenders

I’ll come meet your plane

No need to surrender

I just want to see you again.

“I Had A King”

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This song is about Chuck Mitchell, whom Mitchell married when she was quite young. Early on, her relationship with Chuck was good, but later on, she found herself escaping to coffee shops to write so that she could get away from him. This song poetically describes a relationship the songwriter felt she no longer fit into.

I can’t go back there anymore

You know my keys won’t fit the door

You know my thoughts don’t fit the man

They never can, they never can.

“That Song About The Midway”

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Joni Mitchell dated David Crosby in 1967, who apparently cheated on her, according to this gut-wrenching song of hers. While they were both at a party, Mitchell played this song for a room full of people, which happened to include Crosby.

“I remember we were at Pete Tork’s house and the whole gang was there, maybe 20 people,” Crosby told Uncut magazine, per Songfacts. “Joni comes storming in, plonks herself down and says, ‘I’ve got a new song to sing to you.’ We’re all like, ‘A new Joni song! Yippee!’ She sang ‘That Song About The Midway,’ which was her goodbye song to me.”

Photo by: Sherry Rayn Barnett/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images