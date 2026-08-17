3 Country Songs From 1977 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows by Heart

Regardless of how many years have gone by, country music in the 1970s will always be remembered with a smile. With that in mind, these are three of the best country songs that came out in 1977, which are so good that it’s likely every 70s kid still knows them by memory today.

“What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life” by Ronnie Milsap

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One of Ronnie Milsap’s biggest hits is “What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life“. The song is the title track of a record by Milsap that also came out in 1977. Archie Jordan is the sole writer of the sweet love song.

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“What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life” says, “What a difference you’ve made in my life / What a difference you’ve made in my life / You’re my sunshine day and night / Oh, what a difference you’ve made in my life / What a change you have made in my heart / What a change you have made in my heart / You replaced all the broken parts / Oh, what a change you have made in my heart.”

This is part of a long streak of hit singles for Milsap. Besides “What A Difference You’ve Made In My Life”, his list of hit singles includes “What Goes On When The Sun Goes Down”, “Let My Love Be Your Pillow”, “It Was Almost Like A Song“, and more.

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” by Crystal Gayle

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“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” is Gayle’s first crossover hit. A No. 1 single, Richard Leigh wrote this song by himself. It is part of Gayle’s We Must Believe In Magic record.

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” says, “Don’t know when I’ve been so blue / Don’t know what’s come over you / You’ve found someone new / And don’t it make my brown eyes blue / I’ll be fine when you’re gone / I’ll just cry all night long / Say it isn’t true / And don’t it make my brown eyes blue.”

“Some Broken Hearts Never Mend” by Don Williams

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On Don Williams’ Visions album is “Some Broken Hearts Never Mend”. A No. 1 single, Wayland Holyfield is the only writer of the song.

“Some Broken Hearts Never Mend” says, “Coffee black, cigarettes / Start this day, like all the rest / First thing every morning that I do / Is start missing you / Some broken hearts never mend / Some memories never end / Some tears will never dry / My love for you will never die.”

Interestingly, Williams had another No. 1 hit in 1977, with “I’m Just A Country Boy“.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns